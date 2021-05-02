Kyle Busch roars to Kansas Truck victory in overtime

Kyle Busch went from fourth to first on the final overtime restart to win Saturday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Busch lost the lead to Ross Chastain on the first overtime but a caution led to a second attempt to finish the race. Busch started on the outside of the second row and went to the top lane to pass Chastain and Austin Hill for the lead. Busch completed the move off Turn 4 and led the final lap to win his second race of the season and 61st in the series.

Busch also won both stages and led 59 of the 140 laps.

Chastain finished second. Hill was third. Christian Eckes placed fourth. John Hunter Nemechek completed the top five.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Austin Hill’s third-place finish is his fifth top-10 finish in a row.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Reigning series champion Sheldon Creed hit the wall while running in the top 10 with less than 20 laps to go and had to pit. He finished 32nd.

NOTABLE: Kyle Busch’s win is the fifth in a row for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

NEXT: The series races Friday at Darlington Raceway at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

