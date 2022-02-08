Kyle Busch reveals his first Truck race in 2022 will be at Las Vegas

Kyle Busch revealed Tuesday which NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be his first in 2022.

The full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota confirmed he will run the Victoria‘s Voice Foundation 200 on March 4 (9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The rest of his part-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule is still to be determined.

“We’re working through that,” Busch said during a Zoom teleconference. “We had a couple sponsorships sold that wanted particular races and then they kind of backed out, so now it’s not sold. I’ll just say here, I mean, the first one is going to be Vegas for sure. Obviously, a hometown run would be conducive to what I enjoy. And that’ll be our first race of the year.”

Busch will run for his own NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team — Kyle Busch Motorsports. He won in two of his five starts last season, bringing him to an all-time high 61 victories total in 160 starts.

Busch also admitted he will not compete in any NASCAR Xfinity Series race this year. He went five-for-five in 2021 with Joe Gibbs Racing, including victory No. 100 at Nashville Superspeedway. He‘s the most decorated driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with 102 career wins in 362 overall starts.

Busch, the 2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion, holds the most wins across all three NASCAR national series at 222 victories.