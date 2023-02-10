Kyle Busch returns to Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing for five races in 2023

Kaulig Racing announced Friday that Kyle Busch will drive the No. 10 Chevrolet in five NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, marking his return to the circuit.

The Matt Kaulig-led organization plans to field the No. 10 Chevy for Busch starting with the series’ March 4 race at his hometown track — Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kaulig officials indicated that Busch would also drive the No. 10 Camaro at Phoenix Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International and Darlington Raceway, with sponsorship to be announced later.

Fellow Cup Series drivers AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon and Justin Haley are among the rotating cast tapped to drive the No. 10 as part of Kaulig’s 2023 Xfinity campaign. The organization’s full-time championship hopefuls are newcomer Chandler Smith (No. 16) and the returning Daniel Hemric (No. 11).

Busch is ready to set sail for his first Cup Series season with Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet after his 15-year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota ended last year. His shift in manufacturer allegiances opened the door for his first events with the Kaulig group, which shares a technical alliance with Childress.

“I‘m looking forward to having some fun in the Xfinity Series again,” Busch said in a team release. “What Matt Kaulig and (team president) Chris Rice have built in just a few short years at Kaulig Racing is impressive, and with the team‘s alliance with Richard Childress Racing, this made for an easy decision to be back competing in a series that I‘ve had success in over the years.”

Busch, 37, is the all-time wins leader in the Xfinity Series with 102 career victories, but he did not compete in the tour last season. His most recent appearance came in 2021 when he won all five of his Xfinity Series starts. Busch signaled his return in a brief video on social media, stating “I’m back,” before Kaulig Racing’s formal announcement.