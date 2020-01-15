Kyle Busch returns to his roots to compete in Star Nursery 100 on Feb. 20

LAS VEGAS — Two-time and reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch will make his return to The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Feb. 20 to compete in the Star Nursery 100 Super Late Model Open Comp.

Busch, a Las Vegas native and Durango High School graduate who developed his skills on the 3/8-mile Bullring track, will compete in the 100-lap race, which will be followed by the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West race.

Busch compiled more than 50 wins on LVMS property between 1999 and 2003, as well as a U.S. Legends-Pro season points championship in 2000. He last competed at the Bullring in 2007 in the Fall Classic.

“It‘s going to be great to get back to where it all began,” Busch said. “My family and I spent many Friday and Saturday nights racing at the Bullring, and it will always hold a special place for me. I‘m really looking forward to racing against a few guys I raced against back in the day as well as some of the new drivers who are cutting their teeth coming up through the ranks.”

Busch has accumulated 208 career wins across all three NASCAR national series including 56 in the NASCAR Cup Series. His 96 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and 56 NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series wins rank him first all time for both series.

Busch, along with all other drivers in both the super late model and ARCA races, will take part in a pre-race autograph session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on race day. The Super Late Models race begins at 7 p.m. followed by the Star Nursery 150 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the doubleheader can be purchased here.

The full 2020 NASCAR weekend schedule can be viewed here.