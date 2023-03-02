Kyle Busch returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series at home track

After winning his 102nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race in his 362nd start on July 10, 2021 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch “retired” from the series as the runaway career leader in victories.

But his move to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet has prompted a return to the Xfinity ranks with Kaulig Racing, an organization that was a suitor for Busch‘s NASCAR Cup Series services before he opted for RCR.

In 2021, Busch won all five of his Xfinity starts. He‘ll try to extend his winning streak to six straight in Saturday‘s Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (4:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

“Just running the Xfinity Series again and being able to get back in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing is going to be fun, and I look forward to that,” Busch said. “Being with a new team and a new group of guys, (it‘s great to have) the chance to go out there and help their program and develop them a little bit and give them some of my expertise.”

Doing triple duty in Trucks, Xfinity and Cup, Busch will have to beat John Hunter Nemechek, one of his former drivers at Kyle Busch Motorsports, to keep his Xfinity streak alive.

Nemechek finished second to Austin Hill in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway by a matter of inches. Last Sunday, he won the rain-delayed Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway.

Like Busch, Nemechek will be racing Friday night in the Truck Series.

“It‘s going to be interesting racing,” Nemechek said. “It seems like it‘s going to be way cooler temperatures than what we‘re used to. The track will definitely be gripped up. I‘m excited to get there and keep racing.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself right now, and I‘m ready to go get after it. I feel like I‘ll be able to learn some things from the truck race Friday night that hopefully we can apply to the Xfinity race on Saturday to try to go get two wins this weekend.”