Kyle Busch reflects on Truck Series win streak
Listen in as Kyle Busch reacts to winning his first Truck Series race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
Kyle Busch scored his first NASCAR Truck win of the season Saturday at Sonoma Raceway. Here is how the field finished behind him.
Winningest driver in NASCAR Truck Series history notches 62nd win in his 165th career start.
Kyle Larson won the pole, while teammate Chase Elliott qualified second. They also started 1-2 in last year's race at Sonoma Raceway.
Kyle Busch held off Zane Smith in a frantic two-lap push to the finish at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway to earn his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory of the year; extending his record career total to 62 series victories and a streak of 10 consecutive years with at least one series win. RELATED: Official […]
Here is how the Cup field will be aligned when the green flag waves Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.
Kyle Larson stormed to the Busch Light Pole Award in Saturday’s qualifying session at Sonoma Raceway. RELATED: Starting lineup | Weekend schedule Larson’s lap at 92.111 mph topped the charts ahead of his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, meaning the dynamic duo will start Sunday’s race (4 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) exactly […]
