Kyle Busch reflects on 99 career Xfinity Series wins
Listen in as Kyle Busch reflects on his 99th career NASCAR Xfinity Series win that came at Texas Motor Speedway.
Watch as the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag at Texas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch pulled away on an overtime restart to win.
Kyle Busch has often said he would stop racing in the Xfinity Series when he reached 100 wins. “So here’s the problem, Joe already sold me for next year, too,” Busch said, referring to team owner Joe Gibbs. Busch got career victory No. 99 on Saturday in Texas, where he stayed ahead of Justin Allgaier through two late restarts with pushes from series points leader Austin Cindric, the last going into a green-white overtime finish.
Watch Kyle Busch win his 99th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race, coming at Texas Motor Speedway.
Justin Allgaier came away from Texas Motor Speedway with a second-place finish after fighting Kyle Busch hard on several late-race restarts.
Listen in as John Hunter Nemechek climbs out of his No. 4 truck at Texas Motor Speedway after winning his fourth race of the 2021 season.
Chase Elliott recaps his day in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway and what he learned for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race.
John Hunter Nemechek scored his series-high fourth Camping World Truck Series win of the season.
Watch as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series takes the green flag at Texas Motor Speedway.
Aric Almirola won Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway, joining stage winners Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick in transferring into the NASCAR All-Star Race. Chastain led just the last two laps in the first 20-lap segment, putting his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet into the night’s main event (8 p.m. ET, FS1, […]
Watch as Sheldon Creed spins early at Texas Motor Speedway, backing his No. 2 truck into the wall.
Here is what Cup drivers had to say after the non-points race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Here is how the field finished behind Kyle Larson in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Larson earned a $1 million paycheck and his second NASCAR All-Star Race victory in three seasons — putting on a racing master class Sunday evening at Texas Motor Speedway. Larson was part of a frenetic three-wide move for the race lead with eight laps remaining — himself and runner-up Brad […]
The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at Texas Motor Speedway in the All-Star Race with $1 million on the line for the winner.