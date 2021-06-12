Kyle Busch reflects on 99 career Xfinity Series wins

Associated Press

Kyle Busch has often said he would stop racing in the Xfinity Series when he reached 100 wins. “So here’s the problem, Joe already sold me for next year, too,” Busch said, referring to team owner Joe Gibbs. Busch got career victory No. 99 on Saturday in Texas, where he stayed ahead of Justin Allgaier through two late restarts with pushes from series points leader Austin Cindric, the last going into a green-white overtime finish.