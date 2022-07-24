Kyle Busch reacts to a second-place finish at Pocono Raceway
Kyle Busch finished second in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway after leading the most laps.
Initial winner Denny Hamlin's car fails post-race inspection and Chase Elliott is declared the winner of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.
Joe Gibbs shed some light on Kyle Busch's contract status for 2023 with JGR saying it was 'discouraging' trying to find sponsorship.
A strong run in the final stage led Denny Hamlin to a victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin mimicked Steph Curry's victory celebration after his record-setting seventh win at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.
Denny Hamlin scored his third win of the season, holding off teammate Kyle Busch. Here is how the rest of the field finished.
Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain offer their viewpoints on an incident between them late in Sunday's Cup race at Pocono Raceway.
Doctors have not cleared Kurt Busch to compete in Sunday's Cup race at Pocono Raceway after another evaluation following his crash in qualifying.
Listen in as Denny Hamlin doubles down on how he will race Ross Chastain after contact with the No. 1 at Pocono Raceway.
NASCAR released a statement on Sunday revealing that Kurt Busch of 23XI Racing would miss the Cup Series’ M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM). Busch was involved in a single-car wreck during Busch Light Pole Qualifying on Saturday, and he revealed via social media that […]
Kurt Busch will miss Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway after not being cleared by NASCAR to compete following a wreck in Saturday's qualifying session.
Of late, Toyota has been stout at flat race tracks. Case in point, Joe Gibbs Racing dominated last weekend‘s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Add in that four of its drivers have combined to win 15 races at Pocono Raceway and all six of its drivers posted qualifying laps that were among the top […]
LONG POND, Pa. — Ty Gibbs saw chance after chance slip away. Hunting Noah Gragson for his fifth win of the season, Gibbs caught the No. 9 Chevrolet numerous times Saturday at Pocono Raceway — including on the final lap entering the ‘Tunnel Turn’ — but the 19-year-old fell 0.396 seconds short to his rival. […]
Kurt Busch has not yet laid out his exit plan from NASCAR racing, but the 2004 Cup champ is grateful to have options when he does hang up the helmet.
Denny Hamlin finally breaks his tie with Jeff Gordon for number of wins at Pocono.