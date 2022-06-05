Kyle Busch reacts to hard racing and second-place finish at WWT Raceway
Kyle Busch reflects on hard racing and a tough battle with Joey Logano, resulting in a second-place finish at WWT Raceway.
Denny Hamlin reacts to racing Ross Chastain, saying that drivers have 'learned the hard way' and this time is 'no different' for Chastain.
Watch as Kyle Busch and Joey Logano line up for NASCAR Overtime and go toe-to-toe on the final restart.
Busch and Logano traded the lead over the last 40 laps of the race.
Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott were left unimpressed with Ross Chastain early in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway after a series of incidents among the three drivers. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos Chastain’s first incident of the race involved Hamlin, last week’s winner of the Coca-Cola 600. Stuck behind Hamlin […]
Here is what Cup drivers had to say after Sunday's inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Joey Logano watched helplessly as Kyle Busch drove away from him on a late restart Sunday, seemingly ending his hopes of delivering a much-needed win for Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway. Kevin Harvick's wreck with five laps left gave Logano another chance. “It doesn’t get much better than that, racing for the lead like that with Kyle, one of the best, crossing each other back and forth,” said Logano, who made it a banner day for Team Penske, which won the IndyCar race with Will Power earlier in the day in Detroit.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois.
Kyle Busch had a well-connected pusher behind him for the final restart at World Wide Technology Raceway — a fellow Toyota driver, a de facto teammate, one with a shared last name. But his defeat in Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the 1.25-mile St. Louis track had plenty to do with a hand […]
Relive the NASCAR Cup Series' inaugural race at WWT Raceway that saw a ton of in-race drama and a great finish between rivals.
Ross Chastain was remorseful after the multiple on-track incidents he had today at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Joey Logano passed Kyle Busch in a dramatic overtime to win the inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Sunday.
Corey Heim credits his Kyle Busch Motorsports team for snagging the win at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Will Power had victory within reach on Belle Isle a year ago until a late red-flag led to an electrical malfunction that ruined his race. In his mind, the Detroit Grand Prix owed him one. Power charged from 16th to the win Sunday to close out the Belle Isle era with a Team Penske victory that returned the Australian to the IndyCar points lead.
Another inaugural-race victory for Joey Logano and Team Penske, and the No. 22 driver was thrilled about the successful weekend.
