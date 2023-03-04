Kyle Busch reaches out to Chase Elliott, offers support after leg injury
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch explains how he reached out to Chase Elliott after the 2020 champ injured his leg while snowboarding.
Saturday's schedule includes Cup practice and qualifying before the Xfinity race.
Here is how the field finished behind Kyle Busch in Friday's Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS — Hendrick Motorsports officials said Saturday that “there is no timeline” for Chase Elliott’s return to NASCAR competition after a snowboarding accident left him with a broken left leg. The update comes on the eve of Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Xfinity […]
The Truck Series begins a busy three-day weekend for NASCAR at Las Vegas with Friday night's race.
The Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet will be driven by Josh Berry in Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green in Friday night's Craftsman Truck Series race in Las Vegas.
Chandler Smith will lead the starting lineup to the green flag in Saturday's Xfinity race at Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS — Kyle Busch revels in changing circumstances. Five days after winning at Auto Club Speedway in his second NASCAR Cup Series race in a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Busch powered his own Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevy to victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. RELATED: Race results | Full schedule for Las Vegas […]
All the details for the third Xfinity Series race of the season.