Kyle Busch provides details on why he parked early at the Roval

CONCORD, N.C. – Kyle Busch parked his No. 18 Toyota during a red flag on Lap 100 Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, ending a dismal race for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Busch clarified on Twitter postrace that his car had a broken sway bar that impacted its handling, which was why he left the race and took the 37th-place finish (10 laps down). “Better to call it a day” and move on to Dover, Busch wrote.