Kyle Busch prevails at Pocono, ties atop Truck Series' all-time wins list

Pole-starter Kyle Busch rolled to victory Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, tying the all-time series lead for wins at Pocono Raceway.

Busch led 43 of the 60 laps in the Gander Outdoors 150, securing a 1.469-second margin of victory in the Kyle Busch Motorsports No. 51 Toyota. His second win of the season was his second truck triumph at the 2.5-mile track. The 51st win of his Truck Series career tied him atop the all-time win list with Ron Hornaday Jr., a NASCAR Hall of Famer.

Erik Jones started next-to-last and finished second in a substitute role for Noah Gragson, who was a late scratch in the No. 18 Toyota because of a stomach virus. Jones, the 2015 series champion, made his first Truck Series start in more than two years.

Rookie Dalton Sargeant landed a career-best third place in the GMS Racing No. 25 Chevrolet. Stewart Friesen finished fourth with Justin Haley completing the top five. Series points leader Johnny Sauter recovered from an early pit-road speeding penalty to finish eighth.

Gragson, who remained second in the points standings despite his absence, was not medically cleared to drive after a prerace visit to the infield care center. NASCAR officials indicated that Gragson would receive a waiver to retain his postseason eligibility.

Brett Moffitt, a three-time winner this season, started last because of an engine change and hobbled to an 26th-place finish, seven laps off the pace. His No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises made an unscheduled pit stop 11 laps in and spent significant time in the garage for repairs.

