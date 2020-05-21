Kyle Busch on post-Darlington talk with Chase Elliott: 'Went really well'

Chase Wilhelm
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

Kyle Busch on post-Darlington talk with Chase Elliott: 'Went really well'

From Kyle Busch’s perspective, it appears the heated riff between he and Chase Elliott following Wednesday night’s incident at Darlington Raceway has cooled.

Busch turned the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with 28 laps remaining in the Toyota 500. Elliott was running second in the closing laps of the race when he received a heavy tap from Busch‘s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, sending Elliott nose-first into the inside frontstretch wall heading into Turn 1.

RELATED: Kyle Busch wrecks Chase Elliott | Busch: ‘I made a mistake’

Following a second-place finish in Thursday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota 200 at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, Busch said he had the opportunity to talk with Elliott.

“Yes, Chase and I talked and it went really well,” Busch said during the Xfinity Series post-race virtual media center availability. “He’s a class act, we’ve all seen that. The conversation overall was good.”

RELATED: Alan Gustafson: ‘You get tired of getting run over like that’

Elliott was unable to continue on in Wednesday night’s race, giving Busch a one-fingered gesture after exiting his race car. The race was declared official after inclement weather cut the race short with 22 laps remaining. Elliott finished 38th, while Busch earned a second-place result.

Busch took blame for the incident in his interview on FS1 following the race, while also taking to Twitter to apologize once more for taking Elliott out prematurely.

What to Read Next