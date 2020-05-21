Kyle Busch on post-Darlington talk with Chase Elliott: 'Went really well'

From Kyle Busch’s perspective, it appears the heated riff between he and Chase Elliott following Wednesday night’s incident at Darlington Raceway has cooled.

Busch turned the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with 28 laps remaining in the Toyota 500. Elliott was running second in the closing laps of the race when he received a heavy tap from Busch‘s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, sending Elliott nose-first into the inside frontstretch wall heading into Turn 1.

RELATED: Kyle Busch wrecks Chase Elliott | Busch: ‘I made a mistake’

Following a second-place finish in Thursday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota 200 at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, Busch said he had the opportunity to talk with Elliott.

“Yes, Chase and I talked and it went really well,” Busch said during the Xfinity Series post-race virtual media center availability. “He’s a class act, we’ve all seen that. The conversation overall was good.”

RELATED: Alan Gustafson: ‘You get tired of getting run over like that’

Elliott was unable to continue on in Wednesday night’s race, giving Busch a one-fingered gesture after exiting his race car. The race was declared official after inclement weather cut the race short with 22 laps remaining. Elliott finished 38th, while Busch earned a second-place result.

Busch took blame for the incident in his interview on FS1 following the race, while also taking to Twitter to apologize once more for taking Elliott out prematurely.