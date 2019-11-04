Kyle Busch places seventh at Texas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch finished seventh in the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, adding 38 points to his season total.

Busch now sits at No. 3 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 4113 points. He’s collected 15 top-five finishes in 2019.

Kevin Harvick earned the checkered flag in the race, with Aric Almirola following in second, and Daniel Suarez placing third. Joey Logano brought home fourth place, followed by Alex Bowman in the No. 5 spot.

Harvick came away victorious in Stage 1, and Almirola took Stage 2.

Busch qualified in 12th position at 187.735 mph. He led on two occasions for a total of 18 laps. The 16th-year driver has collected 55 career victories, 198 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 294 races.

Busch battled 39 other cars in the field and the race saw 11 cautions and 56 caution laps. There were 26 lead changes before the checkered flag.

Ford added 40 points to its season total with Harvick’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1238 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1201. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1160 points on the season.

