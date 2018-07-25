Kyle Busch pays tribute to Ernie Irvan with throwback scheme

Kyle Busch revealed Wednesday on Twitter the paint scheme he will have on his car for the Sept. 2 Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Busch will pay tribute to Ernie Irvan and the original Skittles rainbow paint scheme Irvan drove in the 1990s. Irvan made his Cup debut in 1987 and raced through 1999. He suffered a brain injury in a crash at Michigan in 1994. He returned in 1995 and ran the full season in 1996. His career ended in 1999 after a crash at Michigan left him with a mild head injury. He announced his retirement two weeks later.

Irvan finished with 15 Cup victories, including the 1991 Daytona 500.



