Kyle Busch notches first win of RCR era, prevails at Auto Club

Kyle Busch surged to his first victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday, prevailing in just his second start with new team Richard Childress Racing at Auto Club Speedway.

Busch led 27 of the 200 laps in Sunday’s Pala Casino 400, and his No. 8 RCR Chevrolet was 2.998 seconds in front at the checkered flag. His fifth win at the 2-mile California track marked the 61st of his Cup Series career. It’s also Busch’s first win in a Chevy since 2007.

“Welcome to RCR, baby,” the No. 8 radio said as he crossed the line. “First of many.”

Chase Elliott finished second in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Ross Chastain led a race-high 91 laps in the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, but placed third, just ahead of teammate Daniel Suárez in a 1-2-3-4 sweep by Camaro drivers.

Home-state favorite Kevin Harvick led five laps and finished fifth in his 750th consecutive Cup Series start.

A nine-car crash thinned the field of contenders during Stage 2. Among them was pole-starter Christopher Bell, who exited early alongside Ryan Preece, Tyler Reddick and Aric Almirola.

The race was announced as the final Cup Series event on the 2-mile configuration of the Fontana, Calif., oval. The venue is planning a redesign to a short track and won’t host a NASCAR weekend in 2024.

