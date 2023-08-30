Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. on NASCAR playoffs upset alert? | THROUGH THE GEARS

Well, now that that’s over.

With all the playoff drama having subsided after Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, 16 drivers remain standing and will begin the march to Phoenix this Sunday at Darlington.

How do you even begin to handicap who will emerge from the field? Well, we’ve done the math and you may be surprised.

We looked specifically at the first round of the playoffs with races at Darlington, Kansas and Bristol determining who goes to the Round of 12. In terms of career average finish at those tracks, the names you would likely assume to be up top are there, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Michael McDowell coming in as the bottom four.

Kyle Busch (left) and Martin Truex Jr. have championship aspirations. But a peek at the numbers say they better be worried about getting through the first round.

But as we know, the Gen-7 car has changed everything and if you’re using data to make your first-round choices, just know the picture looks drastically different.

The Cup Series has run a combined seven races at Darlington, Kansas and on the pavement at Bristol in the new cars. All 16 playoff contenders started all seven of those events.

If you took out the bottom four based on those numbers, Stenhouse (19.9) would still miss the cut, but he’d be joined by Tyler Reddick (18), Martin Truex Jr. (20.1) and Kyle Busch (20.4). That’s right, McDowell, Wallace and Chastain would all advance while Truex Jr. and Busch, who have a combined three championships and six wins this year, would be ousted.

Average finish for playoff drivers at Darlington, Kansas and on Bristol pavement in the last two years:

Driver Average finish 1. William Byron 7.1 2. Denny Hamlin 7.3 3. Christopher Bell 10.4 T-4. Kyle Larson 12.1 T-4. Bubba Wallace 12.1 6. Joey Logano 12.9 7. Ross Chastain 14.9 8. Ryan Blaney 15.1 9. Kevin Harvick 15.9 10. Chris Buescher 16 11. Brad Keselowski 16.6 12. Michael McDowell 17.4 13. Tyler Reddick 18 14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 19.9 15. Martin Truex Jr. 20.1 16. Kyle Busch 24

Sure, it’s a small sample size and good and bad finishes can skew things quickly. But if you’re looking toward Sunday consider this: Truex Jr., Chastain, Busch and Kyle Larson have combined for 10 finishes of 20th or worse and one top 10 in the last three races combined at Darlington. McDowell, Wallace and Stenhouse meanwhile, have five combined finishes of ninth or better in that same span.

Frame it how you want.

Do with it what you like.

But them’s the facts.

And these are the gears:

First gear: Ryan Preece goes home after violent NASCAR wreck

Ryan Preece flips multiple times during the runing of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

The best news of Saturday night didn’t come out until Sunday morning.

Ryan Preece, who was checked into Halifax hospital after a vicious crash on the backstretch late in the proceedings, was released early the following day. According to Stewart-Haas Racing’s official Twitter account, Preece was headed home to North Carolina, though no further update on his status for this weekend’s race has been given.

Preece’s was one of two violent wrecks on Saturday night, with Ryan Blaney absorbing a nose-first collision with the Turn 4 wall at the end of Stage 2. He gave interviews afterwards and was checked and cleared through the infield care center.

Second gear: Chase Elliott will soldier on despite missing playoffs

Chase Elliott missed out on the playoffs, but is looking to finish the 2023 campaign strong.

So, what now for Chase Elliott?

Well, the good news for fans is, he’ll still be racing the next 10 races, even if a championship isn’t a possibility. That dream went by the wayside with a fourth-place finish on Saturday night.

And the way he figures, he only has one choice.

“Looking forward to these next 10, try to make a little noise on that side of things,” he said after Saturday’s race.

Third gear: Grant Enfinger makes statement in GMS Racing truck series win

The ARCA Menards Series and the Craftsman Truck Series got some needed spotlight on Sunday with the Cup and Xfinity races already in the books. The two held a doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile, with William Sawalich continuing Joe Gibbs Racing’s dominance at the track with a third straight ARCA victory.

Grant Enfinger, meanwhile, punched his ticket into the Round of 8 of the truck series playoffs, leading 95 of 175 laps and sweeping all three stages. The victory was even more notable as earlier in the week, GMS Racing announced this season would be its last just days before Enfinger took it to Victory Lane once again.

'A BATTLE WITH FATHER TIME': Kurt Busch retires from NASCAR at Daytona

“I don’t think anybody’s going to ask if we’re going to lay down again,” Enfinger said. “There’s been distractions going on all year long. So, if anything, this has clarity.”

Fourth gear: Darlington trends

Both Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have two wins in the last eight Darlington races with Harvick holding the best average finish over that time at 6.9. While Chevrolet has won the last two events, the three manufacturers have all won twice in the last six events.

