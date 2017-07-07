Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth among 11 drivers facing holds in final practice at Kentucky from NASCAR

SPARTA, Ky. – Several Monster Energy Cup drivers will incur 15- and 30-minute holds in the final practice Friday at Kentucky Speedway as NASCAR ratchets up penalties for inspection violations.

In the past, NASCAR had enforced holds during the opening practice for multiple infractions in inspection. It has warned teams about stiffer punishments, including reducing race tire allotments, to improve the rate of passing inspection.

Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Matt Kenseth will be held out of the first 30 minutes of final practice, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

Brad Keselowski, Trevor Bayne, Kurt Busch, Darrell Wallace Jr., Cole Whitt and Ryan Sieg will be held from the first 15 minutes of the session.

The holds were related to multiple inspection failures at Daytona International Speedway last week.