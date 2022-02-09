Kyle Busch looks to check box with Daytona 500 win
Kyle Busch looks to check box with Daytona 500 win with personal unknowns of the Next Gen car at Daytona International Speedway.
Kyle Busch looks to check box with Daytona 500 win with personal unknowns of the Next Gen car at Daytona International Speedway.
There‘s not much Kyle Busch hasn‘t accomplished within the NASCAR Cup Series realm. Busch is the only active driver with multiple championships, from his triumphs in 2015 and 2019. His 59 career wins top the current leaderboard of those in the garage. And he has won the sport’s All-Star Race (2017) and three crown-jewel events […]
NASCAR's exhibition race experiment paid off with a significant viewer increase. But more people watched the race at Daytona six years ago.
UniFirst will sponsor the No. 9 car of Chase Elliott through 2028, Hendrick Motorsports announces. Also, a look at other Cup team sponsor announcements.
After a shorter offseason compared to past years, Justin Bonsignore and his No. 51 Ken Massa Motorsports team are ready to roll with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season-opener this weekend at New Smyrna Speedway. The New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 will mark the first time the Whelen Modified Tour season begins in Florida, and […]
Last year, William Byron dominated the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 in route to Victory Lane as half of the top-10 finishers were dark horses. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Alameda County prosecutors have charged Juan Angel Garcia with murdering former Cal basketball star Gene Ransom by shooting into his car on a freeway in Oakland last week. The 25-year-old defendant also faces a charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle. The California Highway Patrol said Garcia fired the deadly shot from his Lexus that struck Ransom, 65, in the head as he drove his Honda on I-880 during Friday evening's rush hour.
A lot of longtime fans remember what happened the last time NASCAR got the Hollywood bug. They lost The Rock and North WIlkesboro ... and got Fontana.
Kyle Busch revealed Tuesday which NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be his first in 2022. The full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota confirmed he will run the Victoria‘s Voice Foundation 200 on March 4 (9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Las […]
Former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale has found a new NFL home
"Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?" asked Bulgaria’s Eva Vukadinova after she had to redo the women's slalom in Beijing.
A Team China short track skater has been accused of cheating for allegedly sliding a marker that caused a Canadian opponent to fall during a race on Monday. The moment in the women’s 500-meter quarterfinal was captured in a GIF that went viral on Reddit before being deleted and subsequently reposted. The athlete in question was 28-year-old Kexin Fan, who in the GIF is seen reaching over the leg of another competitor to touch a puck, the marker used in the event.
"You see I got up. I played on concrete all my life," Morant said.
Eileen Gu is competing for China despite growing up in the United States. Now the Olympic gold medalist is caught in the middle of a tense geopolitical chess match.
“Mattress Mack” is known in Houston as a man who loves gambling as much as he loves giving back to his community. He drove to a Louisiana gas station to put his money behind his team pick.
Russ isn't happy.
Yes, NASCAR's trek out west appeared to work in the TV world, but there's a big catch.
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is facing yet another suspension for his actions on Tuesday night and it could result in a significant suspension.
Mike Woodson suspended Tamar Bates, Xavier Johnson, Michael Durr, Khristian Lander and Parker Stewart for Tuesday's game at Northwestern.
"We want to move forward, we want to put last year and the last couple years in the past," Allen said.
Brian Flores called attention to the NFL's lack of diversity with his suit. Since filing, he and his lawyers have been undercutting their credibility.