Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in Friday morning’s NASCAR Xfinity practice session at Kentucky Speedway.

Rain canceled all three practices Thursday, leading NASCAR to add the Friday morning session.

Busch (182.389 mph) was followed by Ryan Blaney (181.549), Brandon Jones (181.245), Tyler Reddick (181.141) and Erik Jones (180.844).

The Xfinity Series has qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Xfintiy Series races at 8 p.m. ET.

Click here for practice report

Follow @dustinlong and on Facebook