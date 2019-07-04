Kyle Busch leads opening Cup practice at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Kyle Busch was the fastest in Thursday’s opening Cup practice at Daytona International Speedway with a lap of 200.753 mph.

Busch was followed by Chevrolet drivers Ty Dillon (200.682 mph), Chris Buescher (200.637), Jimmie Johnson (200.351) and Austin Dillon (200.347).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chevrolet drivers took 10 of the top 12 spots. Chevrolet drivers practiced in a group, showing the same togetherness they displayed at Talladega that led to Chase Elliott winning that race.

Click here for practice results

Joey Logano ran the most laps in the session at 28. He was 15th on the speed chart with a top lap of 199.911 mph. Thirteen cars topped 200 mph in practice.

Busch also had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 198.785 mph. He was followed by Brad Keselowski (198.638 mph) and Logano (198.620).

The session ended about 15 minutes early because of lightning within 8 miles of the track.

Final Cup practice is scheduled from 4:05-4:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Qualifying will take place at 5:05 p.m. ET Friday.