Kyle Busch: KBM ‘intends’ to run Chevrolets in 2023 Truck Series season
Listen in as Kyle Busch addresses the future of Kyle Busch Motorsports and their plan to run Chevrolets in the 2023 Truck Series season.
Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR's only active multiple Cup champion. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “I’ll be taking my talents to Welcome, North Carolina to drive the No. 8 car starting in 2023," Busch said of moving to the team based about an hour north of Charlotte.
Watch as Kyle Busch has an issue with his tire at Kansas Speedway as he spins through the infield grass.
The NASCAR Cup Series driver shared details about the move at a press conference at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday morning.
