Kyle Busch jokes Charlotte roval will void win record because 'everybody wants to make my life more difficult'





Will Kyle Busch’s Cup Series win record be nullified come September?

With his win on Sunday, Busch became the first driver in NASCAR history to win a points race at every track he’s competed at. Busch has 47 wins at 23 tracks across the Cup Series, but the fall race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will present an interesting conundrum.

The race will be held partially on Charlotte’s infield road course and mostly on the track’s oval. No Cup Series race has ever been contested on the layout.

It remains to be seen if NASCAR will classify the roval as a different track for its record-keeping purposes. If so, and if Busch doesn’t win in September, then what’s now history will be erased until he wins on the layout. Should that history be erased? Busch had an interesting point when he was asked about it on Friday at Pocono.

“You know, obviously I think the first one that comes up would be — everybody wants to make my life more difficult, so I’m sure that I won’t be credited for all the racetracks once the Roval gets here, so that would certainly be the next one that comes up,” Busch said. “It’s in the same vicinity. Richard Petty has won 13 races at Richmond, right, but nobody characterizes the dirt track versus the pavement track being different. So whatever. It’s my life, so we’ll just keep going, keep trying to win in it, and the roval is next, and then after that, it’s about the Daytona 500 and trying to get that one. It took another guy that’s very, very popular 20 years to get it done, so I’d like to think it won’t take me that long, although I’m creeping up on that number, so we’ll see how soon we can get that one accomplished.”

That other guy that’s very, very popular is Dale Earnhardt, who didn’t win the Daytona 500 until 1998. Busch is on a streak of 13 Daytona attempts without a victory in the 500, so he still has a ways to go to match Earnhardt’s 19 Daytona 500s without a win.

