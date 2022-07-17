Kyle Busch has issues in Stage 2, spins out on restart
Watch as Kyle Busch loops his No. 18 Toyota on the first restart of Stage 2 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Bell becomes 14th different winner in 20 Cup races this season.
Drew Gilbert helped spark Tennessee baseball's past three seasons, including hitting a walk-off grand slam in the Knoxville Regional in 2021.
Christopher Bell got his first win of the season Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Here's what Bell and other drivers had to say about the race.
Christopher Bell has quietly established himself as a New England force over the past three years coming up the NASCAR ranks and on Sunday afternoon, he convincingly earned his biggest triumph to date there, a victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 and a ticket to the 2022 Playoffs. Bell led the last 42 […]
Wrap-up of NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Christopher Bell earns spot in Playoffs with victory at Loudon. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Martin Truex Jr. seemed poised to score his first Cup win of the season until everything changed with less than 100 laps and ruined his race.
Christopher Bell won Sunday's 318-mile race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to earn a spot in the Cup playoff field.
Christopher Bell holds off Chase Elliott to become the 14th different NASCAR Cup winner this season, punching his ticket for a playoff berth.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Ambetter 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Recap the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway in this week's Race Rewind.
Stewart's win in the Superstar Racing Experience at Pevely, Mo., is three-time NASCAR Cup champ's second of the season.
NASCAR disqualifies the cars of Landon Cassill and Noah Gragson after they failed inspection after Saturday's Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire.
Toronto results, points: Scott Dixon scored his first victory of the NTT IndyCar season while teammate Marcus Ericsson took fifth to continue his title bid.
Bobby East, a former NASCAR driver and three-time USAC national champion, was stabbed and killed at a Southern California gas station this week. The suspect was later shot and killed by police.
East was a three-time USAC national champion and raced for team owners Jack Roush, Tony Stewart and Wood Brothers.
Bubba Wallace reacts to a third-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway saying he was 'proud' of the hard-fought effort from his 23XI team.
Scott Dixon kept his cool for his first win in 23 starts, putting a record-tying seventh IndyCar championship back well within reach.
LOUDON, N.H. — As one of a small handful of drivers over the age of 40 racing full-time at NASCAR‘s top level, 2004 Cup Series champ Kurt Busch isn‘t immune to retirement rumors. They‘ve cropped up over the past few years, almost an annual tradition at this point, but here he is still winning races […]
A strong run in the race's final stage earned Christopher Bell a win in Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, pushing the Toyota driver into a playoff spot.