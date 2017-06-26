Kyle Busch’s interim crew chief faces one-race suspension for lug nut violation

Kyle Busch faces going to Daytona International Speedway next weekend with his third different crew chief in the last month.

Crew chief Adam Stevens was suspended four races when a tire rolled off Busch’s car during the Dover race earlier this month. Engineer Ben Beshore took over as interim crew chief. He faces a one-race suspension after two lug nuts were found not secured on Busch’s car after Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway.

Section 12.5.2.6.3.b lists the minimum penalty for lug nut violations. The penalty for having two unsecured lug nuts is a one-race suspension for the crew chief and a $20,000 fine.

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed to NBC Sports that there were no other issues found in inspection after the race. NASCAR will announce penalties later this week.

Busch finished fifth in Sunday’s race.

