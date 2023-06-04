Kyle Busch holds off field, wins in overtime at St. Louis

Many late-race restarts eventually saw Kyle Busch prevail over Denny Hamlin in NASCAR Overtime to win the Enjoy Illinois 300 in front of a sellout crowd at World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday evening.

Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top five.

Ross Chastain, who entered as the series points leader, finished 22nd. Corey LaJoie, who subbed in for Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, finished 21st.

The Cup Series will next take on Sonoma Raceway in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on June 11 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.