Kyle Busch holds off Allgaier for Indianapolis Xfinity win

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Busch got a good jump on the field on a restart with four of 100 laps remaining in Saturday’s Indiana 250 and Allgaier stayed close but could not catch him to attempt a pass. 

Allgaier’s most recent win in the series had come in this race one year ago.

of his career.

“It was really tough to pass even when you had a run on a guy. You could pass the guys who were set up for long-runs on the straightaways but some of those other guys like (Christopher Bell, Brandon Jones) and the JGR guys, they were stupid fast,” Busch said.

“We got back in traffic and just really fought the handling of this thing and got stuck around fourth-place. I’m real proud of this team. This Toyota Supra was awesome today and glad we got to take it to Victory Lane.”

Noah Gragson ended up third, Jeb Burton finished a career-tying fourth and Justin Haley completed the top-five.

John Hunter Nemechek slammed into the Turn 1 wall on Lap 78 to bring out a caution. All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Haley the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire pit stop. 

On the restart on Lap 85, Haley was followed by Allgaier, Tyler Reddick, Busch and Christopher Bell.

Reddick got around Haley to take the lead through Turns 3 and 4. One lap later off Turn 4, Bell used a similar move to move into the lead on Lap 87.

Brandon Jones spun after contact with Austin Cindric on Lap 88 to bring out another caution. The race returned to green with eight laps remaining.

Coming off Turn 2 after the restart, Reddick and Bell made contact racing for the lead, sending both crashing into the wall and bringing out another caution. Busch inherited the lead as NASCAR displayed a red flag to clean the track of debris.

The race returned to green on Lap 97 with Busch out front, followed by Allgaier, Burton, Cindric and Gragson.

Stage 2 

Allgaier got around Busch with seven laps remaining and held him off to take the Stage 2 win.

Reddick was third, Burton fourth and Jones rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit for tires and fuel but Busch stayed out and retook the lead.

On the restart on Lap 36, Busch was followed by Gragson, Allgaier, Bell and Haley.

Brandon Brown spun out in Turn 3 on Lap 36 and several cars dove to the pit entry lane to avoid wrecking. “I’m not even sure what happened out there,” Brown said over his radio. “The car just jumped out.”

Bell went to pit road under the caution to check on damage from contact with Gragson on the previous restart.

On the restart on Lap 41, Busch was followed by Allgaier, Gragson, Haley and Nemechek.

With 10 laps remaining in the second stage, Busch held a small but steady lead over Allgaier. Burton was third, Gragson fourth and Reddick fifth.

On Lap 53, Allgaier got around Busch on the inside to take the lead for the first time in the race. 

With five laps to go in the stage, Allgaier quickly opened up more than a second lead over Busch.

Stage 1 

Jones held off Cindric in a four-lap shootout to the finish to take the Stage 1 victory. It’s his third stage win of the 2019 season.

Gragson was third, Busch was fourth and Custer ended up fifth. Ryan Sieg spun on the last lap of the stage but was able to continue on.

Busch, who started on the pole, took command early and maintained a small but steady advantage over Bell through 10 laps. Jones ran third, Reddick fourth and Allgaier fifth.

On Lap 13, Austin Dillon fell way off the pace on the backstretch with what his team believed was a fuel pressure problem.

NASCAR eventually put out a caution on Lap 14 when it looked like Dillon would not be able to make it back to pit road unassisted. Some lead-lap cars elected to pit but Bell remained on the track and took over the lead on the restart on Lap 20.

.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Bell had a small advantage over Reddick as Jones ran third.

On Lap 21, Allgaier moved into the second spot and began trying to challenge Bell for the lead.

David Starr blew the engine in his No. 52 Chevrolet on Lap 53 to bring out another caution. Several more lead-lap cars elected to pit during this caution, including Bell and Allgaier.

On the restart on Lap 27, Jones led the way followed by Cindric and Gragson. Busch lined up fifth.

Before the race, four cars had to start from the rear of the field – Ronnie Bassett Jr., Josh Bilicki and B.J. McLeod all for unapproved adjustments, and Kyle Weatherman for an engine change.

1

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

100

2:11'21.0

46

2

7

United States
United States

 Justin Allgaier 

 

Chevrolet

100

0.132

24

3

9

United States
United States

 Noah Gragson 

 

Chevrolet

100

2.267

1

4

8

United States
United States

 Jeb Burton 

 

Chevrolet

100

2.562

 

5

11

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

 

Chevrolet

100

3.182

 

6

19

United States
United States

 Brandon Jones 

 

Toyota

100

6.739

8

7

00

United States
United States

 Cole Custer 

 

Ford

100

7.650

 

8

98

United States
United States

 Chase Briscoe 

 

Ford

100

7.673

 

9

61

United States
United States

 Austin Hill 

 

Toyota

100

7.773

 

10

39

United States
United States

 Ryan Sieg 

 

Chevrolet

100

8.493

 

11

51

United States
United States

 Jeremy Clements 

 

Chevrolet

100

8.901

 

12

1

United States
United States

 Michael Annett 

 

Chevrolet

100

9.245

 

13

08

United States
United States

 Gray Gaulding 

 

Chevrolet

100

10.139

 

14

0

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Chevrolet

100

10.442

 

15

90

United States
United States

 Ronnie Bassett Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

100

11.325

 

16

4

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

100

11.515

 

17

36

United States
United States

 Josh Williams 

 

Chevrolet

100

15.409

4

18

35

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

 

Toyota

100

15.466

 

19

99

United States
United States

 Stefan Parsons 

 

Toyota

100

15.479

 

20

07

United States
United States

 Ray Black Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

100

15.657

 

21

93

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Chevrolet

100

16.559

 

22

15

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Chevrolet

100

16.841

 

23

01

United States
United States

 Stephen Leicht 

 

Chevrolet

100

17.193

 

24

66

United States
United States

 Tommy Joe Martins 

 

Toyota

100

17.393

 

25

5

United States
United States

 Matt Mills 

 

Chevrolet

100

17.732

 

26

78

United States
United States

 Vinnie Miller 

 

Chevrolet

99

1 lap

 

27

22

United States
United States

 Austin Cindric 

 

Ford

98

2 laps

 

28

86

United States
United States

 Brandon Brown 

 

Chevrolet

97

3 laps

 

29

20

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell 

 

Toyota

92

8 laps

15

30

2

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick 

 

Chevrolet

92

8 laps

2

31

23

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek 

 

Chevrolet

79

21 laps

 

32

74

United States
United States

 Mike Harmon 

 

Chevrolet

42

58 laps

 

33

13

United States
United States

 Chad Finchum 

 

Toyota

41

59 laps

 

34

10

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

37

63 laps

 

35

17

United States
United States

 Kyle Weatherman 

 

Chevrolet

35

65 laps

 

36

89

United States
United States

 Morgan Shepherd 

 

Chevrolet

34

66 laps

 

37

52

United States
United States

 David Starr 

 

Chevrolet

23

77 laps

 

38

38

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Chevrolet

7

93 laps

 

