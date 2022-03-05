Kyle Busch hits wall in practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Kyle Busch hits the wall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway six minutes into Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series practice session.
Christopher Bell won the Busch Light Pole Award in Saturday’s qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell posted a final lap of 182.673 mph at the 1.5-mile track, snagging the top starting spot for his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, […]
Check out the 37-car starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Check out the Friday schedule for all things NASCAR at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including the Camping World Truck Series race and Xfinity Series practice.
The teams of Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick were among five teams that had a crew member ejected and lost pit selection for failing pre-qualifying inspection multiple times ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. RELATED: […]
The Xfinity Series holds its third race of the season, and Cup teams will practice and qualify Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
This week some big-name Instagram influencers — Coach Rusty, Tisha Alyn, and Tania Tare — put on a show for fans on Wednesday.
Carson Hocevar's No. 42 truck gets loose on a turn, attempts to make a save, but spins through the infield at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Larson is well aware of the anger he sparked in Chase Elliott last weekend at Auto Club Speedway after his No. 5 Chevrolet fenced his teammate’s No. 9 car. Larson has seen FOX’s “Radioactive” video from the race coverage and heard the series of cuss words Elliott released in response. Larson confirmed as much […]
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers take the green flag as they make their first lap at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Here is how the field finished behind Chandler Smith in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR ejected a crew member from five Cup teams and took away pit selection for those teams because of inspection issues at Las Vegas.
Spencer Boyd was transported to an area medical facility for further evaluation following a last-lap wreck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to a NASCAR spokesperson. Boyd was involved in a last-lap wreck that also ensnared Jordan Anderson, John Hunter Nemechek and Grant Enfinger in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. […]
Holding the lead late at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Christian Eckes tries to block the run of Kyle Busch and ends up with big damage to his No. 98 ThorSport Racing Toyota.
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Read: Today's Richest Athletes in the World Find Out: Which Athletes Earn the Most Per Hour? ...
Phil Mickelson's involvement with a Saudi-backed golf league to rival the PGA may have hastened the end of his career. The two-time PGA Championships winner — who has been at odds with the PGA for years because he thinks it withholds money from players — was reportedly offered $100 million to play in the alternate league’s tournaments and recruit other stars to it. But the golfer laid bare his thoughts to Alan Shipnuck — an author writing Mickelson’s unauthorized biography — when describing his
The No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford of Zane Smith has been disqualified following post-race inspection in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series garage at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Zane Smith’s No. 38 truck was found to not conform to NASCAR rule book specifications per the following rules: 14.16.1 – 1-4 Lug Nuts. He had […]
Christopher Bell earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; Kyle Larson to start on front row.
