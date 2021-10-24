Kyle Busch hits the wall, brings out the yellow flag at Kansas
Watch as Kyle Busch hits the wall at Kansas Speedway, bringing out the yellow flag and putting Busch's playoff hopes in trouble early.
Kyle Busch recaps a rough day at Kansas Speedway and looks ahead to the elimination race at Martinsville Speedway.
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series take the green flag at Kansas Speedway in the second race in the Round of 8.
Watch as Martin Truex Jr. cuts a tire at Kansas Speedway midway through Stage 1.
Watch as Kyle Busch has more trouble at Kansas Speedway as his No. 18 hits the wall again, tearing up the right rear quarter panel.
After the second race in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, here‘s a brief look at the playoff picture. There‘s just one race left in the Round of 8, the elimination race at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 31 which will determine the four drivers who will fight for a championship at […]
Playoff drivers Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney all found trouble early Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. RELATED: Standings after Kansas | Playoff Pulse heading to Martinsville Busch‘s No. 18 Camry was the first with an issue after contacting the outside wall exiting Turn 2 on Lap 22, […]
Listen in as Kyle Busch gets frustrated trying to pass Bubba Wallace, yelling on his radio.
Larson has been really, really good this season.
Watch as Playoff driver Ryan Blaney gets tagged by Austin Dillon and slams the outside wall causing the No. 12 to retire from the race at Kansas.
Red-hot Kyle Larson won his ninth NASCAR Cup race of the season on a wet and windy Sunday afternooon at Kansas Speedway.
Full results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway and the updated Cup playoff standings.
Chase Elliott did everything in his power to catch Kansas Speedway race winner Kyle Larson, but a late wall scrape sealed his fate. After passing Kevin Harvick for second place as the laps wound down in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 middle race at Kansas, it appeared Elliott had the speed to track […]
