Kyle Busch on Harvick's race-winning move: 'How you race is how you get raced'

The waning laps of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway saw several bumps from Kevin Harvick to Kyle Busch — and then a bigger bump that eventually afforded Harvick the race win.

Running second to then-leader Busch with seven laps to go, Harvick made substantial contact with the bumper of Busch’s No. 18 Toyota that allowed for the No. 4 Ford to maneuver past Busch for the lead. Then holding a significant lead, Harvick paced the field until the checkered flag, winning his sixth race of the 2018 season.

WATCH: Harvick puts the bumper to Busch

“I just didn‘t know if I was gonna get there at the end and I felt like that was my best opportunity to do what I had to do to win,” Harvick said. “I didn‘t want to wreck him, but I didn‘t want to waste a bunch of time behind him. …

“You do and you worry about that stuff later,” he said later on if he worried about Busch retaliating later. “It‘s not like I wrecked him. It‘s the same thing as Chicago.”

After the race, Busch, who finished second, was candid on his opinion of Harvick’s race-winning move.

“Three, four, five corners in a row, if you’re the faster car I’m not sure you had to do it, but he did, it’s fine,” he said.

“How you race is how you get raced, so it’s fine.”

