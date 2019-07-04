Kyle Busch gets some Ford help to lead first practice at Daytona
Busch ran with a group of Ford drivers about 34 minutes into the first practice and posted the fastest average lap speed of 200.754 mph.
Ty Dillon ended up second (200.682 mph) and Chris Buescher was third (200.638 mph). Jimmie Johnson was fourth and Austin Dillon completed the top-five.
The practice session was called after about 37 minutes when lightning strikes were reported in the vicinity of Daytona International Speedway.
Rounding out the top-10 in practice were Ryan Newman, Daniel Hemric, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott.
In all, the top 13 drivers averaged more than 200 mph in their respective top practice laps.
There was one other caution during the session about six minutes in when fluid and debris were discovered on the track. Practice resumed shortly thereafter.
Much like they did at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this season, drivers with the same manufacturer spent more of their drafting time with each other.
The early practice dress code was bow ties only.@DISupdates | #CokeZeroSugar400 pic.twitter.com/kCYvOXuKO1
— #NASCARSalutes (@NASCAR) July 4, 2019
1
18
Toyota
18
44.831
200.754
2
13
Chevrolet
18
44.847
0.016
0.016
200.682
3
37
Chevrolet
21
44.857
0.026
0.010
200.638
4
48
Chevrolet
23
44.921
0.090
0.064
200.352
5
3
Chevrolet
17
44.922
0.091
0.001
200.347
6
6
Ford
15
44.926
0.095
0.004
200.329
7
8
Chevrolet
20
44.931
0.100
0.005
200.307
8
42
Chevrolet
26
44.933
0.102
0.002
200.298
9
1
Chevrolet
22
44.934
0.103
0.001
200.294
10
9
Chevrolet
25
44.935
0.104
0.001
200.289
11
24
Chevrolet
25
44.938
0.107
0.003
200.276
12
88
Chevrolet
20
44.941
0.110
0.003
200.263
13
38
Ford
21
44.992
0.161
0.051
200.036
14
2
Ford
23
45.013
0.182
0.021
199.942
15
22
Ford
28
45.020
0.189
0.007
199.911
16
12
Ford
24
45.035
0.204
0.015
199.845
17
17
Ford
22
45.040
0.209
0.005
199.822
18
21
Ford
26
45.041
0.210
0.001
199.818
19
4
Ford
17
45.044
0.213
0.003
199.805
20
20
Toyota
19
45.046
0.215
0.002
199.796
21
10
Ford
24
45.050
0.219
0.004
199.778
22
41
Ford
21
45.050
0.219
0.000
199.778
23
14
Ford
17
45.097
0.266
0.047
199.570
24
47
Chevrolet
15
45.159
0.328
0.062
199.296
25
43
Chevrolet
21
45.160
0.329
0.001
199.291
26
34
Ford
24
45.215
0.384
0.055
199.049
27
11
Toyota
6
45.824
0.993
0.609
196.404
28
95
Toyota
3
46.068
1.237
0.244
195.363
29
96
Toyota
9
46.230
1.399
0.162
194.679
30
36
Ford
6
46.558
1.727
0.328
193.307
31
00
Chevrolet
7
46.671
1.840
0.113
192.839
32
19
Toyota
5
47.373
2.542
0.702
189.982
33
32
Ford
6
47.564
2.733
0.191
189.219
34
27
Chevrolet
1
57.736
12.905
10.172
155.882
35
62
Chevrolet