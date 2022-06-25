Kyle Busch gets first look at North Wilkesboro during 'alien abduction'

During the filming of a new commercial for the return of Toyota “Sponsafier” campaign, Kyle Busch got his first look inside North Wilkesboro Speedway, which will undergo a series of transformations later this year.

In the new ad titled “Alien,” Busch watches as his brother, Kurt, is beamed up into a spaceship and presumably carried away. (Spoiler alert: Kurt was back in time for practice and qualifying at Nashville Superspeedway.)

During the filming, however, Kyle Busch saw the potential of North Wilkesboro, which will return to action in August with a month of late-model races, after which the pavement will be removed to accommodate a slate of dirt races in October.

A repave will follow, with the hope of possible NASCAR racing at in the future of the historic track.

“It can be successful, and it can turn into something nice,” Busch said. “So I’m looking forward to it, if they put something there. I think it would be sweet. I know, from my understanding anyways, I know Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) is looking forward to running a late-model stock race if he can.

“And so, you know, it’d be nice to see that place come back to life, and whether it’s an All-Star Race or a Truck race or Xfinity, whatever, I think that we can make something happen there for sure.”