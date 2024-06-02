Kyle Busch out after Gateway crash with Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch crashed on the final lap of Stage 2 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

The pair of past champions were running inside the top 10 before the incident.

Larson was racing to the left of Busch on entry to Turn 1 when his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet snapped sideways. That slide led him directly into Busch, who slammed the outside SAFER barrier in Turn 2. The incident ended Busch’s day after the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet led 15 laps, his first laps out front since Kansas on May 5.

The DNF is Busch’s first of the season and first since the playoff race in September 2023 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Larson, a two-time winner this year, was able to continue despite the contact. The 2021 Cup champion missed last week’s Coca-Cola 600 after participating in the Indianapolis 500, with weather thwarting his attempt at the 1,100-mile double.

