Kyle Busch fined for violations at Darlington Raceway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch has been penalized for his actions after a mid-race wreck in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR announced Tuesday.

The pilot of the No. 18 Toyota Camry violated Sections 12.1.a; 12.5.2.5.a; 12.8.a of the NASCAR Rule Book and has been fined $50,000 for a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing and violating the NASCAR member conduct guidelines.

Busch‘s car made significant contact with the outside retaining wall in Turn 2 after Lap 125 contact from the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of non-playoff driver Austin Dillon. Busch drove away with heavy damage but parked in the garage to end his race. While pulling into the garage area, Busch ran over several orange safety cones at a considerable amount of speed in the vicinity of spectators.

NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller talked with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday morning about Busch’s behavior.

“It was a situation that could have been bad. Fortunately nobody got hit or anything like that,” Miller said. “It all worked out, but putting people in harm’s way for no reason is something we take seriously.”