Kyle Busch fined $50,000 for post-crash actions at Darlington

NASCAR announced Tuesday that Kyle Busch has been fined $50,000 for actions following his wreck in Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

In NASCAR’s weekly penalty report, Busch was cited for a safety violation under Sections 12.1.a, 12.5.2.5.a, and 12.8.a of the NASCAR Cup Series rule book.

After contact with Austin Dillon sent him into the Turn 2 wall at Lap 125, Busch took his battered No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to the garage.

When entering the garage, he ran over several safety cones at what NASCAR termed “a considerable amount of speed” while near spectators.

Prior to NASCAR’s announcement, senior vice president of competition Scott Miller told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that there were ongoing “internal discussions” about how to handle Busch’s actions.

“We take situations of safety very seriously,” Miller said at the time. “… Fortunately, nobody got hit or anything like that. It all worked out. But putting people in harm’s way for no reason is something that we take very seriously, so we’re taking a hard look at it.”

Should Kyle Busch be called to the NASCAR hauler for this? pic.twitter.com/uONT02RugP — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 5, 2021

