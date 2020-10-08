Kyle Busch will ‘fight like hell’ to avoid playoff elimination

Let’s get to the point. Kyle Busch’s prediction after Bristol that he would be eliminated in this round of the playoffs will be, depending on your view, a self-fulfilling prophecy or another case of a frustrated driver’s comments that shouldn’t be taken for face value.

Does he care if he advances?

“Obviously we all care,” Busch said Thursday in a Zoom conference with reporters. “I wouldn’t be continuing to go to the racetrack each and every week and pouring my heart and soul into this and taking time away from my family if I didn’t care.

“Obviously, there’s M&M’s, Interstate Batteries and Toyota and everybody else on my race car and at Joe Gibbs Racing that supports us and works as hard as they do, and my team and my crew chief and all my guys, they don’t spend the time and effort that they do each and every week and all year long for the years we’ve been together for one of us to not care.



“That’s tongue-in-cheek talk and should be known as that, coming from me, obviously. I say a lot of dumb (expletive). It is what it is, and we’re going to go on this week and fight like hell and try to make it through.”

