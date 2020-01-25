Kyle Busch feeling like ‘the new guy’ during his Rolex 24 debut at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch was looking forward to his first stint at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The two-time Cup champion was less enthused about his second turn behind the wheel in the IMSA season opener. Busch will climb back into the No. 14 Lexus RCF GT3 at 2 a.m. Sunday, just past the midpoint of the endurance race classic at Daytona International Speedway.

“That’s going to suck, yeah,” Busch deadpanned. “That’s exactly when I told them I did not want to run, and I got it. Thank you very much.

“(I’m) the new guy. I pulled the short straw.”

Click here to read more about how Busch felt about his AIM Vasser Sullivan car.