Kyle Busch fastest in only Cup practice in Miami

Kyle Busch was fastest in the only Cup Series practice session ahead of Sunday’s championship race (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

Busch posted a top speed of 168.966 mph around Homestead-Miami Speedway and led a sweep of the top three spots with Joe Gibbs Racing’s championship-eligible drivers.

Martin Truex Jr. was second (168.460 mph) and Denny Hamlin was third (168.277).

Kevin Harvick, the remaining Championship 4 driver, was ninth fastest (166.806).

The top five on the speed chart was completed by Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

Keselowski recorded the most laps in the session with 58. The session was scheduled in the place of qualifying after all on-track activity for the Cup Series was rained out Friday.

There were no incidents in the session.

Final #NASCAR Cup practice is done

Best avg 10 consecutive laps

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Busch

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Kyle Larson

7. Kevin Harvick Best avg. 15 consecutive laps

1. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Denny Hamlin

9. Kevin Harvick

Kyle Busch did not run 15 laps — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) November 16, 2019



