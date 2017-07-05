Kyle Busch fastest in final Truck practice at Kentucky Speedway

Kyle Busch barely held the upper hand on teammate Christopher Bell, as both drivers paced the 32-truck field in Wednesday’ final Camping World Truck Series practice at Kentucky Speedway.

Busch had the best speed at 180.886 mph, while Bell was just a tick behind at 180.789 mph.

Kaz Grala was third (180.687), followed by Matt Crafton (180.620), Johnny Sauter (180.590), Brandon Jones (180.560), Austin Hill (180.542), Noah Gragson (180.150), Justin Haley (179.575) and John Hunter Nemechek (179.569).

