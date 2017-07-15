Kyle Busch fastest in final Cup practice at New Hampshire

Kyle Busch was fastest in the final Cup Series practice Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Busch, who will start seventh in Sunday’s Overton’s 301, posted the top speed of 130.950 mph around the track. He recorded 48 laps in the session.

The top five was filled out by pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. (130.568), Denny Hamlin (130.568), Kyle Larson (130.514) and Chase Elliott (130.474).

Larson was in the top five despite having to sit out the first 30 minutes of the session due to a practice hold for an inspection failure last week at Kentucky.

“I didn’t think we were very good,” Larson told NBCSN. “Long-run stuff I’m really, really bad. Need to get better at that. Ge really loose in tight in the middle. As the (PJ1) is wearing off I’m getting worse and worse. Gotta work on that.”

Brad Keselowksi, who was 12th fastest, recorded the most laps in the session with 55.

Truex ended the session with the best 10-lap average at 130.094 mph. He was followed by Ryan Blaney (129.855), Elliott (129.809), Busch (129.778) and Hamlin (129.500).

