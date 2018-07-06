Kyle Busch explains why he hates Brad Keselowski within the context of his finish with Kyle Larson





Kyle Busch explained why he gets along with Kyle Larson on the race track but not Brad Keselowski.

Larson and Busch made contact twice during a thrilling final lap at Chicago on Sunday. The two drivers weren’t mad at each other after the race — though Busch might have been had Larson won — and Larson admitted that Busch had fair game to hit him in the final two corners after the contact Larson initiated in turns 1 and 2.

Busch was asked about the way he and Larson raced each other Thursday evening at Daytona and put it in the context of his relationship with Keselowski, his biggest rival in the Cup Series.

“See, the reason why Larson and I get along, and the reason why Larson and I can have a relationship and have respect for one another is because at Bristol I bumped him with five to go, he had a chance to come back and get me back. He didn’t get there,” Busch said of bumping Larson out of the way to win earlier this season at Bristol. “At Chicago, he bumped me, gave me an opportunity to come back for him, right?

“Brad and I can’t absolutely stand one another, hate each other, because every time he runs into me, he wrecks me and I’m out, right? Like Watkins Glen that time. There was not a chance for rebuttal. The reason why that was a great race to the end with him and (Marcos) Ambrose is because they battled it out. But every time he just runs over me and wrecks me so there’s never a chance for that rebuttal. There’s never that camaraderie with racing. It’s just wrecking.”

Busch could be referring to 2017 at Watkins Glen when he went spinning as Keselowski tried to pass him. But it’s likely he’s referring to the last lap of the 2012 race at Watkins Glen when he went into the guardrail off Keselowski’s fender after running wide in turn 1. Busch crashed when he tried to get back into the racing groove and Keselowski didn’t get out of the gas.

So while it’s hard to blame Keselowski for what transpired six years ago, Busch is relatively right about the general theme. There have been multiple instances throughout both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series where his race win chances have ended because of contact from Keselowski. Of course, Keselowski can say the same thing. Busch has ended a fair number of his races too. Just watch this rivalry compilation.

