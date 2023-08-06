Kyle Busch exits Michigan early after Stage 1 crash

An early crash sidelined Kyle Busch in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Busch was racing with Ryan Blaney in a contest for 10th place during Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400, which was pushed to a Monday finish (noon ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM, NBC Sports App) by nagging rain. Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet bumped alongside Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske Ford, causing Busch to lose control through Turns 1 and 2.

“They all run hard,” Busch said he was evaluated and released from the infield care center. “They all want to race to crash and, you know, I tried to make a move and in the old days, guys who you‘re racing, they let you go and have that spot and work for it later, but this day and age it‘s completely different. So I got a guy that ran on my outside and took the air off.”

Busch’s No. 8 Chevy made significant contact with the outside retaining wall. He drove to the garage and retired from the race with just 14 of a scheduled 200 laps complete.

Busch will be be credited with a last-place finish for the second time in the last four weeks once the race ends Monday, marking his fifth DNF of the 2023 season.