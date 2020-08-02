Kyle Busch out early after hard hit at New Hampshire

The tough times in 2020 continued for Kyle Busch at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Busch scraped the wall in the opening laps off of Turn 2 in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at the 1.058-mile track. Shortly after on Lap 16, a cut tire on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota sent Busch hard into the outside wall at the entrance of Turn 3.

“Just going down the backstretch there and about halfway down the backstretch I felt it go flat and tried to get slowed down enough without taking everybody else running over me behind me down the straightaway,” Busch told NBCSN.

“The fight that we‘ve been having this year seems to be continuing. … It‘s still 2020, but sooner or later we have to turn this stuff around.”

Busch drove the car back to the garage area but was forced to retire from the 301-lap race after the contact created significant damage to the right side of the car. He will be scored in 38th place — the last car in the field.

Busch is now riding a 20-race winless streak with six races remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.