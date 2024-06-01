Kyle Busch eager for Illinois encore, quest to defend title

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – NASCAR star Kyle Busch will have a chance to defend last year’s Enjoy Illinois 300 title in Sunday’s grand race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Ahead of the tall task, Busch has quite a busy slate of activities. He spent part of his Saturday meeting fans, signing autographs and promoting Rebel Bourbon during a public appearance at Schnucks in St. Charles.

Busch says the excitement continues to build for year three in the St. Louis region.

“It’s always exciting any time you’re able to travel as much as we do,” said Busch. “Being back in St. Louis, getting ready to drive the Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at the St. Louis racetrack, it’s always great.”

Enjoy Illinois 300 celebrates new and evolving NASCAR traditions

“We won here last year. We got a lot of momentum on our side from that win. I feel like I’ve got a good feel for this place.”

Busch also finished as the runner-up at the venue’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in 2022. In hopes of building on his big finishes, preparations are well underway.

“The biggest thing is just going back through your notebook and understanding what made you good at the particular tracks that you do run well at,” said Busch. “Trying to repeat that same success, and making sure you put it out there on the racetrack the same as you did the year before.”

Busch says he’s hopeful for sunny skies and no rain Sunday after various weather interruptions at the raceway Saturday. He also has high hopes for the fan experience.

“Appreciate everybody’s support,” said Busch. “And thanks for Rebel Bourbon and the opportunity to be able to meet all the fans in the area. Having a chance to be able to say hello to them, sign some autographs, and then, of course, make sure they come out tomorrow.”

NASCAR star Kyle Busch signs autographs on June 1, 2024 in St. Charles, Missouri. (Photo: FOX 2)

NASCAR star Kyle Busch speaks ahead of an autograph session Saturday in St. Charles. (Photo: FOX 2)

Busch will start Sunday’s race in the 10th position. His 63 NASCAR Cup Series wins are most among active drivers, though his most recent one to date came in last year’s Enjoy Illinois 300 race.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday. FS1 will carry the broadcast. Some tickets for the grand race are also still available.

