Kyle Busch drives No. 18 Toyota Camry to second-place finish at Auto Club Speedway

Kyle Busch finished second in the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway Sunday.

Busch’s top five finish added 40 points to his season total.

Busch qualified in 17th position at 177.708 mph. The 17th-year driver has earned 56 career victories, with 201 top-five finishes and 297 results inside the top 10.

Victory Lane at Auto Club Speedway is a familiar place for Busch, who has four career wins at the track. His second-place finish also marks the 11th time he has finished in the top five at Auto Club and his 16th top 10.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native began the race four spots behind his career mark of 13.1, but finished 13 places ahead of his career average of 14.8.

Busch battled against a field of 38 drivers on the way to his second-place finish. The race endured three cautions and 13 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 16 lead changes.

Alex Bowman brought home the win in the race, followed by Busch’s second-place finish. Kurt Busch crossed the finish line third, Chase Elliott secured fourth place, and Brad Keselowski came in fifth.

After Bowman won the first stage, Ryan Blaney drove the No. 12 car to victory in Stage 2.

