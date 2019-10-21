Kyle Busch drives No. 18 Toyota Camry to third-place finish at Kansas Speedway

Kyle Busch finished third in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, adding 41 points to his season total.

Busch sits atop the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings with 4046 points. He’s collected 15 top-five finishes in 2019.

Denny Hamlin earned the checkered flag in the race, with Chase Elliott finishing second. Kurt Busch took fourth place, followed by William Byron in the No. 5 spot.

Hamlin has advanced to the next round of the Cup Series playoffs.

Joey Logano came away victorious in Stage 1, and Hamlin finished out front in Stage 2.

Busch qualified in 18th position at 176.771 mph. The 16th-year driver has collected 55 career victories, 198 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 293 races.

Busch battled 39 other cars in the field and the race endured seven cautions and 32 caution laps. There were 15 lead changes before the checkered flag.

Toyota added 40 points to its season totals with Hamlin’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1167 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1127. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1093 points on the season.

