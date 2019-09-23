Kyle Busch drives No. 18 Toyota Camry to second-place finish at Richmond Raceway

Kyle Busch placed second in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, adding 54 points to his season total.

Busch now sits at No. 3 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 2117 points. He’s collected 14 top-five finishes in 2019.

Martin Truex Jr earned the checkered flag in the race, with Denny Hamlin placing third. Brad Keselowski brought home fourth place, followed by Ryan Newman in the No. 5 spot.

Truex came away victorious in Stage 1, and Busch took Stage 2.

Busch qualified in fourth position at 126.103 mph. He led on two occasions for a total of 202 laps. The 16th-year driver has piled up 55 career victories, 197 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 291 races.

Busch battled 37 other cars in the field and the race endured five cautions and 32 caution laps. There were six lead changes before the checkered flag.

With Truex driving to victory in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Camry, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1028 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 991. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 947 points on the season.

