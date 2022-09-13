Kyle Busch to drive for Richard Childress Racing in 2023
NASCAR.com gets you Up To Speed on Kyle Busch's plans to drive for Richard Childress Racing in 2023.
NASCAR.com gets you Up To Speed on Kyle Busch's plans to drive for Richard Childress Racing in 2023.
Busch has been at Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008 and has gotten 56 of his 60 Cup Series wins with the team.
Kyle Busch, NASCAR's only active two-time Cup champion, will have a new team in 2023.
Kyle Busch announces that he will join Richard Childress Racing in 2023 after having spent the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing.
Listen in as Kyle Busch addresses the future of Kyle Busch Motorsports and their plan to run Chevrolets in the 2023 Truck Series season.
Six of Dale Earnhardt's seven NASCAR championships came at Richard Childress Racing. Childress thought 2001 would be the year they got another.
The NASCAR Cup Series driver shared details about the move at a press conference at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday morning.
Two-time NASCAR Cup champion and RCR could confirm the deal as early as Tuesday.
Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR's only active multiple Cup champion. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “I’ll be taking my talents to Welcome, North Carolina to drive the No. 8 car starting in 2023," Busch said of moving to the team based about an hour north of Charlotte.
Kyle Busch is set to announce his NASCAR Cup Series plans for the 2023 season on Tuesday morning, and you can watch live on NASCAR.com and NASCAR‘s social media platforms. RELATED: Watch Tuesday’s live stream here Bookmark the link above and come back at 10 a.m. ET as Busch addresses the media from the NASCAR […]
Listen to Kyle Busch describe his thought process in leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to drive the No. 8 for Richard Childress Racing in 2023.
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in AP Top 25 poll and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country.
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens run through a few players fantasy managers should add this week, including another running back in San Francisco, New Orleans' starting quarterback and a wideout in Washington.
Investors managing $39 trillion have called on governments to raise their climate ambition, including setting plans to phase out fossil fuel use and forcing companies to set out science-based transition plans. The move by some - but not all - top fund firms comes ahead of the next round of global climate talks in Egypt in November. Organised by the Investor Agenda, a group of investor-focused groups that count many of the world's largest fund managers as members, the "2022 Global Investor Statement to Governments on the Climate Crisis" was the 13th one to be issued.
Watch as Kyle Busch has an issue with his tire at Kansas Speedway as he spins through the infield grass.
Kody and Christine Brown decided their marriage was over during a conversation filmed for the "Sister Wives" season 17 premiere.
Bubba Wallace's second career Cup Series win was more clear-cut than his first, last year at Talladega. He led final 43 laps of Hollywood Casino 400.
The French-Swiss filmmaker, who was at the forefront of New Wave cinema, died at age 91
Rachel Brosnahan on the future of her character in the final season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', the team afterparty, and what she will miss the most about the show.
Our staff breaks down the Huskers' "national search" for a new coach as Nebraska football enters a new era.
Hailed as one of the greatest songs ever written, does the classic Beatles song 'Yesterday' deserve such status?