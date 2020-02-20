Kyle Busch to drive in 5 Xfinity races this season for Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Thursday that Kyle Busch will compete in five Xfinity Series races this season.

The reigning NASCAR Cup champ will make his first Xfinity start in the No. 54 Toyota Supra at Phoenix Raceway on March 7.

The other four Xfinity races Busch will drive:

May 23 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 20 at Chicagoland Speedway

July 18 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

August 15 at Watkins Glen International

Busch has a chance of hitting 100 career wins in the Xfinity Series this year. He has 96 wins in 352 career starts in that series. NASCAR rules limit Busch to a maximum of five races per season in another series because of his experience.

Jacob Canter will serve as Busch’s crew chief. He is the test team manager for JGR’s NASCAR Cup program.

The five Truck races that Kyle Busch will race this season already have been announced.

