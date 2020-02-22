Kyle Busch dominates in Truck Series win at Las Vegas

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Busch wasted no time taking the lead in Friday night’s Strat 200 and dominated the race, leading seven times for 108 of 134 laps on his way to the victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch has now won the last seven Truck races he’s entered dating back to the 2018 season. The win was the 57th of his career.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The win is Busch’s second of the weekend, he also won a Super Late Model race Thursday night at the Bullring. Busch is not entered in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

“I don’t know why but we just couldn’t fire off on the restarts. We just didn’t have any speed,” Busch said. “Once we got about 10 laps in, we started to check away from everybody. This Tundra was awesome – it really had great long-run speed.

“It was the first night for Danny Stockman (crew chief) at KBM and it’s cool to have him on board. My guys worked their butts off. We unloaded and we really weren’t that close. We worked on it a lot with this new tire and we got it a lot better.

“We kind of showed that with the (last) long run.”

Johnny Sauter was second, Austin Hill third, Matt Crafton fourth and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top-five.

On Lap 89, Raphael Lessard got loose and eventually hit the wall, collecting Grant Enfinger in the process to bring out the caution.

All of the lead-lap trucks elected to pit with Busch the first off pit road and still in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 96. He was followed by Sauter and Sheldon Creed.

With 30 to go, Busch continued to lead followed by Sauter and Hill.

With just 10 laps remaining in the race, Busch’s lead had grown to more than 5 seconds over Sauter. Hill was in third

Stage 2

Busch completed a sweep of the first two stages, once again easily holding off his teammate Christian Eckes to claim the Stage 2 victory.

Ross Chastain was third, Enfinger fourth and Crafton completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all of the lead-lap trucks elected to pit with Eckes coming off first and taking the lead. On the restart on Lap 38, Eckes was followed by Busch and Hill.

On Lap 45, Busch went to the outside of Eckes to reclaim the lead.

With 10 laps remaining in the stage, Busch had built up a 1.5-second lead over Eckes. Chastain was third, Brett Moffitt fourth and Enfinger fifth.

Stage 1

Busch dominated much of the first stage and easily held off Eckes for the Stage 1 win.

Sauter was third, Tyler Ankrum fourth and Hill completed the top-five.

“I feel like the back is just light. Light on weight. Nose heavy, ass up, just light,” Busch described his truck over his team radio.

Sauter, who started on the pole, led the first 11 laps until Busch ran him down and took over the top spot on Lap 12.

With five laps remaining in the stage, Busch’s lead had grown to over three seconds.

Crafton had to start the race from the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments following qualifying.

1

51

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

 

Toyota

134

-

108

2

13

United States
United States

 Johnny Sauter

 

Ford

134

5.958

7

3

16

United States
United States

 Austin Hill

 

Toyota

134

9.255

 

4

88

United States
United States

 Matt Crafton

 

Ford

134

9.437

 

5

99

United States
United States

 Ben Rhodes

 

Ford

134

10.482

 

6

21

Zane Smith

 

Chevrolet

134

11.407

 

7

38

United States
United States

 Todd Gilliland

 

Chevrolet

134

11.544

 

8

15

United States
United States

 Tanner Gray

 

Toyota

134

15.553

 

9

52

United States
United States

 Stewart Friesen

 

Toyota

134

16.008

 

10

2

United States
United States

 Sheldon Creed

 

Chevrolet

134

22.349

8

11

26

United States
United States

 Tyler Ankrum

 

Chevrolet

134

22.689

 

12

11

United States
United States

 Spencer Davis

 

Toyota

134

22.875

 

13

45

United States
United States

 Ty Majeski

 

Chevrolet

134

23.180

 

14

40

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

 

Chevrolet

134

27.236

 

15

30

United States
United States

 Brennan Poole

 

Toyota

134

29.319

 

16

23

United States
United States

 Brett Moffitt

 

Chevrolet

134

30.050

 

17

22

United States
United States

 Austin Wayne Self

 

Chevrolet

134

30.415

 

18

9

Codie Rohrbaugh

 

Chevrolet

134

30.898

 

19

02

Tate Fogleman

 

Chevrolet

133

1 lap

 

20

3

United States
United States

 Jordan Anderson

 

Chevrolet

132

2 laps

1

21

44

United States
United States

 Natalie Decker

 

Chevrolet

132

2 laps

 

22

19

United States
United States

 Derek Kraus

 

Toyota

131

3 laps

 

23

18

United States
United States

 Christian Eckes

 

Toyota

130

4 laps

10

24

00

United States
United States

 Angela Ruch

 

Chevrolet

130

4 laps

 

25

20

United States
United States

 Spencer Boyd

 

Chevrolet

129

5 laps

 

26

04

Cory Roper

 

Ford

128

6 laps

 

27

33

United States
United States

 Josh Reaume

 

Chevrolet

126

8 laps

 

28

56

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill

 

Chevrolet

113

21 laps

 

29

83

United States
United States

 Stefan Parsons

 

Chevrolet

112

22 laps

 

30

4

Canada
Canada

 Raphael Lessard

 

Toyota

90

44 laps

 

31

98

United States
United States

 Grant Enfinger

 

Ford

89

45 laps

 

32

34

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki

 

Toyota

3

131 laps

 

What to Read Next